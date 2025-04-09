Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $74.01, but opened at $66.65. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $68.16, with a volume of 25,747,162 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 19.0 %

The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.