ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.82, but opened at $48.17. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 shares last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 3,425,820 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 28.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 22,698.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

