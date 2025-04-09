Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.35 and last traded at C$38.68, with a volume of 78456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.21.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

