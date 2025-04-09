Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.80. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 485,411 shares.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.96.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
