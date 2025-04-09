Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALAGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.80. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 485,411 shares.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 265.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 214,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

