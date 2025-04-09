Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.80. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 485,411 shares.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 265.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 214,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

