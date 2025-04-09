Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.27. Orla Mining shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 220,712 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLA

Orla Mining Trading Up 11.9 %

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Orla Mining by 67.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 118,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 205,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.