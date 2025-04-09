ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.36, but opened at $55.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 45,983,947 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6,510.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.