ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.36, but opened at $55.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 45,983,947 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
