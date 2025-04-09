Comparing Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -13.15% -11.15% -7.46% Brand Engagement Network N/A -140.18% -56.38%

Volatility and Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $24.21 million 0.29 -$3.39 million ($0.36) -1.77 Brand Engagement Network $99,790.00 122.25 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares VerifyMe and Brand Engagement Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VerifyMe has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VerifyMe and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

VerifyMe currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.86%. Brand Engagement Network has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,828.64%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brand Engagement Network beats VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

