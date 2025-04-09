Contrasting BitFuFu (FUFU) and Its Rivals

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BitFuFu to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million $10.49 million 12.29 BitFuFu Competitors $3.31 billion $453.49 million 6.20

BitFuFu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BitFuFu. BitFuFu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BitFuFu and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 BitFuFu Competitors 499 1935 3090 118 2.50

BitFuFu currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.79%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 42.12%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% BitFuFu Competitors -95.01% -19.90% -3.72%

Risk & Volatility

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu’s rivals have a beta of 5.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BitFuFu beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

