Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.32.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,243. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Constellation Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

