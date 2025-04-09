Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 531459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,955,000 after buying an additional 714,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,888,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.