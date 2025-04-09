ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8455 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 120.5% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.38.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of USOI traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 72,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $79.26.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
