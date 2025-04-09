Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Announces Earnings Results

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:MOVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 5,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.88. Movano has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

