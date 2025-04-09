Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.12 and last traded at C$20.41, with a volume of 76501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 25,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.20 per share, with a total value of C$530,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Hicks purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

