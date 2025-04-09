Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $262.66 and last traded at $264.01, with a volume of 276463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

