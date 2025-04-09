Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $169.32 and last traded at $169.80, with a volume of 498134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.39.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
