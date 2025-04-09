Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $169.32 and last traded at $169.80, with a volume of 498134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

