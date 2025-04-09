Canfor (TSE:CFP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.52, with a volume of 19917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFP

Canfor Price Performance

About Canfor

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.