Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Up 22.1% – Should You Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shot up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. 14,022,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

