Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 731714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins lowered Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.81.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 12.5 %

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 84,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$385,539.70. Also, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 8,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,517.90. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 139,784 shares of company stock worth $598,425. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.