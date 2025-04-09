Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,232,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,010,252.99. This represents a 0.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $14,475.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,478. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

