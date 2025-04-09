Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY26 guidance to $12.60-$12.90 EPS.

STZ traded up $12.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,508,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Constellation Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

