Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 198469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

