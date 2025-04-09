SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 398324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

