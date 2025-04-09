FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 1337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $595.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQDF. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 146,150.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

