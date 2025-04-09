WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 26611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

