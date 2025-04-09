NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXIGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 9064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 349.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 69,582 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6,635.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,391,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,316 shares during the period.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

