iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.33, with a volume of 744725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.