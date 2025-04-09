Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.22 and last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 6493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 10.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,876,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

