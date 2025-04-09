JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.33 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 405914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 523.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,538,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167,508 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 2,232,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,341,000 after buying an additional 1,591,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,313 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

