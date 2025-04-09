Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.86 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

