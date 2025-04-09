Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.86 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
