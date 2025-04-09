iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 215791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,921 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

