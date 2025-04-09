Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 7936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

