Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 7936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.10.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
