Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 7936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.