Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Up 22.1% – Here’s What Happened

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares traded up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. 14,022,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 4,731,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.41.

The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

