Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading 22.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price was up 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

