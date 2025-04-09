First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 207497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -600.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.