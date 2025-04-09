X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 14334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $719.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

