VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 247877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

