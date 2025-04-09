COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. COSCIENS Biopharma had a negative net margin of 428.43% and a negative return on equity of 95.93%.
COSCIENS Biopharma Trading Up 15.9 %
NASDAQ:CSCI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 36,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,013. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. COSCIENS Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.77.
About COSCIENS Biopharma
