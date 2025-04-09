COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. COSCIENS Biopharma had a negative net margin of 428.43% and a negative return on equity of 95.93%.

COSCIENS Biopharma Trading Up 15.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 36,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,013. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. COSCIENS Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

About COSCIENS Biopharma

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

