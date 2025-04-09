Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 4,113,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,041,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

