VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 2370103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1578 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
