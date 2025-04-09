VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 2370103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1578 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.