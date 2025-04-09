Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.83. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 6,284,892 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NAK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 14.8 %

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $490.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,068,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

