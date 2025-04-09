Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $201.52 and last traded at $202.49. Approximately 1,142,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 857,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.52.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

