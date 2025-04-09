Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.