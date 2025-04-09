Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.28 and last traded at $43.82. 640,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 632,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 724.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Fortis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 158,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

