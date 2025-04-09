LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 28.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shot up 28.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.58. 44,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 29,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 19.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $490.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LiveWire Group by 289.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

