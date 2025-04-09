LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 28.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shot up 28.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.58. 44,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 29,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
LiveWire Group Stock Up 19.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $490.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
