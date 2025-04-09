Emera (TSE:EMA) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.63 and last traded at C$57.15. 569,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,472,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.55.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMA

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.