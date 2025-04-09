Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 59,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,983. The firm has a market cap of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

