ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 8,337,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 3,496,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

