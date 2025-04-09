Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading Up 16.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) were up 16.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.24 and last traded at $159.12. Approximately 1,537,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,978,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Expedia Group Stock Up 18.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,074 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

