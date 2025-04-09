Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) shot up 18.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.80 and last traded at $114.27. 11,508,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 4,273,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 27.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4935 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.