Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXLGet Free Report) shot up 18.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.80 and last traded at $114.27. 11,508,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 4,273,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 27.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4935 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

