Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) shot up 18.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.80 and last traded at $114.27. 11,508,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 4,273,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 27.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4935 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.