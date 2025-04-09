Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,869,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the previous session’s volume of 462,745 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $35.77.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 7.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.