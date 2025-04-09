Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,869,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the previous session’s volume of 462,745 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $35.77.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

